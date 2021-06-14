Belarusian Ministry of Economy to create support network of startup and small innovative entrepreneurship

To fill the country's business community with successful people. They talked about support to startups and small innovative entrepreneurship at Tibo-2022 forum. As they noted in the Ministry of Economy, this is important in conditions when the demand for organizers of successful businesses capable of acting in an uncertain socio-economic environment rises up. In addition, the startup movement is a “social sandbox” for future entrepreneurs, an instrument for selecting and testing them for competency. The participants in startup events gain experience, get feedback from potential investors and experts. They understand how their abilities can be used to pursue their business.