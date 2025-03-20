3.64 BYN
3.14 BYN
3.47 BYN
In 2024, Belarusian Health Resorts Welcomed 203,000 Russian Tourists
The Belarusian destination remains highly popular among Russian tourists. Over the past year, our health resorts in Belarus welcomed 203,000 visitors from Russia, marking a 16% increase compared to the previous year. Natalia Tarasyuk, Deputy Chair of the National Statistics Committee of Belarus, shared this information in the program "Relevant Interview."
She noted that 93% of all foreign visitors to Belarus are our neighbors from Russia. "Another highly sought-after area is agro-ecotourism. An additional 12,000 Russians took advantage of the services offered by our estates. Russians love the Republic of Belarus, our people, and the natural resources and human potential we can boast of. I recently returned from a Belarusian health resort where 75% of the guests were Russians," Tarasyuk reported. "For the summer season, everything has largely been booked up by Russians and Belarusians."
The Deputy Chair of Belstat highlighted that there is a substantial Russian community in our country. "According to the 2019 census, 707,000 people in Belarus identified their nationality as Russian. At that time, this accounted for 7.5% of the total population in our country, with 55.5% being women and 44.5% men. Family ties between our nations continue to strengthen," Natalia Tarasyuk believes. "Given that a significant number of Russians reside here, it is understandable that they marry Belarusians. Among all foreign nationals with whom our citizens have married, nearly 60% are Russians."