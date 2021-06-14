From saving to consumption: Ministry of Economy announces roadmap for development of sharing economy

Belarus will have a road map for the development of the sharing economy. This was stated by the deputy minister of the relevant department. She noted that this approach is effective in almost all areas, ranging from transport and real estate to the finances. Sharing is beneficial to all participants of economic relations. For example, for consumers, it is an additional and more economical source of goods. Plus, it stimulates the development of IT industry in the country. The action plan for the implementation of new approaches will be adopted in the near future.