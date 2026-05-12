Kargin: Globally, neither China nor Trump currently have significant leverage over each other

"Globally, neither China nor Trump currently have significant leverage over each other. Trump can't seriously influence China right now. He can offer some form of sanctions relief or trade cooperation, but that's not something that will fundamentally change the situation for China. They can discuss semiconductors; Trump has a certain position. But nothing out of the ordinary. And China is also unlikely to exert any pressure on Washington. Beijing certainly has some influence over Iran, but it shouldn't be exaggerated, firstly. Secondly, it's obvious that Beijing won't agree to the critical measures Trump wants regarding Iran, because Iran is a strategically important force for China. And China will try to maintain it."