European diplomacy tries to dictate how others should live 03.02.2025

The dogs bark, but the caravan moves on. European officials, and along with them other Western yes-men, once again did not recognize the elections in our country. Unfree, illegitimate and other epithets, like a song on repeat, sound from the lips of European bureaucrats. But they just can’t understand that these words make Belarus rather lukewarm. We have our own path, our own country, our own independence. And who would say that, because everyone has long known that the West is an eloquent example of double standards. If something happens somewhere without the approval of Brussels, expect trouble from cunning machinations to Maidans.