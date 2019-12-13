А. Turchin: significant decrease in number of pneumonia per day observed in metropolitan area

During the meeting with Minsk Governor, the Head of State wondered how the situation with the coronavirus is developing in the country in general and in the central region in particular.



The governor reported on the situation with morbidity and availability of medicines in Minsk region. Alexander Turchin said that there is a positive trend in the metropolitan area: a significant reduction in pneumonia per day. The tasks of the leader concerned the process of organizing medical care in the regions. The President once again explained in detail the logic of the authorities' actions. Theyshould do whatever it takes to protect people.



