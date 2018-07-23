PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Alexander Lukashenko among honored guests invited to World Cup final

In the world press, they talked a lot about how honorable guests watched the final. Among them at the invitation of Vladimir Putin, there was Alexander Lukashenko.

The World Cup is an excellent place to meet world leaders. In such a warm and friendly atmosphere Alexander Lukashenko talked with his colleagues: the presidents of Russia, France, Croatia, Moldova. The leaders communicated and joked, discussed the final. 

