A few years ago it seemed that our neighbors are not up to the economy, and even less up to the forums as thousands of people died in Ukraine as a result of a full-scale military conflict, until Minsk format stopped the monstrous bloodshed. Although this sword of Damocles is still hanging over our neighbor, holding in a nervous tension the whole region. This, of course, is better than outright war, but still it is extremely dangerous - history shows: frozen, unresolved conflicts have every chance of developing into a full-scale battle with far more tragic consequences than before. That is why Petro Poroshenko thanked everyone who contributed to solve this most important contemporary problem in Eastern Europe.