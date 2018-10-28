3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko and Petro Poroshenko discuss war and peace at Forum of Regions
A few years ago it seemed that our neighbors are not up to the economy, and even less up to the forums as thousands of people died in Ukraine as a result of a full-scale military conflict, until Minsk format stopped the monstrous bloodshed. Although this sword of Damocles is still hanging over our neighbor, holding in a nervous tension the whole region. This, of course, is better than outright war, but still it is extremely dangerous - history shows: frozen, unresolved conflicts have every chance of developing into a full-scale battle with far more tragic consequences than before. That is why Petro Poroshenko thanked everyone who contributed to solve this most important contemporary problem in Eastern Europe.
The President of Ukraine thanked Belarus for support and assistance in the peace process. And while addressing the Ukrainian guests, Alexander Lukashenko said the words that the leaders of different countries, following the dry protocol, quite rarely say: "We are very worried about you." This is so simple and sincere. This meeting and this platform is the best time to voice the position of the official Minsk.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All