EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Alexander Lukashenko holds meeting with Presidential Administration

The main point of the meeting was that the sphere of ideology should function more systematically, it is important to work with people, understand their problems, respond to all challenges accurately and effectively.

Also, among the most important areas of work of the Presidential Administration is the continuous improvement of personnel policy at all levels, maintaining executive discipline and monitoring the implementation of decisions and instructions of the head of state. 

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All