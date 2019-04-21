Alexander Lukashenko pays official visit to Turkey

Today, Belarus maintains diplomatic relations with 168 countries of the world and is ready to play an even more significant role as a trading channel for the multi-million dollar market of the EAEC, the CIS countries and the European Union.



We are also active in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. During the talks between Alexander Lukashenko and President Erdogan significant progress was made in many issues, important decisions on the future of bilateral projects were taken.



Intensification of cooperation in all areas between our countries is a result of an active political dialogue at the highest level.



During the current meeting, the heads of state defined a new figure for mutual trade - $1.5 billion. The countries rely on mutual investment and the development of joint ventures. In the future, Belarusian combines, road and snow removal equipment will be assembled in Turkey.