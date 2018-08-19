3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko changes government
The cardinal renewal of the composition of the government. Poor development of the economy, red tape, irresponsibility, corruption in certain spheres, and, finally, failure to execute instructions, one of which was the triangle Orsha-Baran-Balbasovo.
Almost nothing has been done, and the most important experiment on the scale of the country was failed. Though for several years, it was constantly stressed: Orsha will be one of the main indicators of the work of the government team.
The national project turned out to be a monument of mismanagement
This is a regular non-availability, attempts to devalue priorities, including average salaries, utility rates, modernization and approaches to privatization.
The new Prime Minister will be financier Sergei Rumas, four vice-premiers: Alexander Turchin, Igor Lyashenko (industry and modernization), Vladimir Kukharev (construction, housing and communal services and transport); Igor Petrishenko (the whole social sphere).
4 key ministers and a new head of the State Military Industry have also been appointed. Dmitry Mikulenok will head the Ministry of Architecture, Ministry of Industry will be supervised by Pavel Utyupin. The Ministry of Communications and Computerization will be led by Konstantin Shulgan, the Ministry of Economics will be headed by Dmitry Krutoy. Roman Golovchenko will hold an extremely responsible position in the field of military-industrial complex.
The head of state emphasizes that all candidates are approved by the Belarusian civil society. Including trade unions, women's, veteran, youth and major public organizations.
As a result of a tough conversation, Orsha Region was transferred to a special management regime. The "Orsha Inspectorate" is only the last link in the chain of failures of the past government, systematic neglect of the President's decisions, and in attempts to devalue key economic and social projects.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All