The cardinal renewal of the composition of the government. Poor development of the economy, red tape, irresponsibility, corruption in certain spheres, and, finally, failure to execute instructions, one of which was the triangle Orsha-Baran-Balbasovo.

Almost nothing has been done, and the most important experiment on the scale of the country was failed. Though for several years, it was constantly stressed: Orsha will be one of the main indicators of the work of the government team.

The national project turned out to be a monument of mismanagement

This is a regular non-availability, attempts to devalue priorities, including average salaries, utility rates, modernization and approaches to privatization.

The new Prime Minister will be financier Sergei Rumas, four vice-premiers: Alexander Turchin, Igor Lyashenko (industry and modernization), Vladimir Kukharev (construction, housing and communal services and transport); Igor Petrishenko (the whole social sphere).

4 key ministers and a new head of the State Military Industry have also been appointed. Dmitry Mikulenok will head the Ministry of Architecture, Ministry of Industry will be supervised by Pavel Utyupin. The Ministry of Communications and Computerization will be led by Konstantin Shulgan, the Ministry of Economics will be headed by Dmitry Krutoy. Roman Golovchenko will hold an extremely responsible position in the field of military-industrial complex.

The head of state emphasizes that all candidates are approved by the Belarusian civil society. Including trade unions, women's, veteran, youth and major public organizations.