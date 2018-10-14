OSCE antiterrorist conference held in Minsk

Minsk is seen today as one of the most effective platforms for talking about security. Moreover, it is the platform, which gives a real result even if virtual threats are discussed.

During the week, these issues were discussed at the Minsk platform of the OSCE on anti-terrorism and security in the digital age. The Belarusian capital was chosen of the authoritative international meeting not by chance. Minsk consistently promotes peace and stability.

Belarus is the only state in the region that does not have conflicts, not even trade wars with its neighbors and world power centers. Our platform of respectful dialogue has a success story from peace agreements in the Normandy Format to the parliamentary dimension of the Organization for Security and Cooperation.

Our efforts were highly appreciated by OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office Vladimir Voronkov. The high guests were received by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. The summit dialogue has certainly gone beyond protocol procedures.

After a frank conversation, Thomas Greminger called Belarus a bridge-builder between the conflicting East and West.

One of the organizers of the conference is the United Nations. Criticizing the UN has become commonplace today. In this case, people forget that the organization is not the officials of the secretariat, but all the politicians and diplomats from different countries who speak from its stands. The UN is the only global structure that preserves international law and the principle of equality of sovereignties.

Belarus prefers proactive participation to criticism and effectively confirms at all levels that the organization is our own matter. This is the political context of the meeting of the President with the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations. Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Voronkov spoke about the common small motherland as well.