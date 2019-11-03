Belarus will take a number of steps to adequately respond to the deployment of NATO equipment and exercises

North Atlantic Alliance "Defender of Europe" maneuvers will take place in the spring of 2020American tanks and soldiers are already in Lithuania. Yet, NATO officials assure us that the exercises are necessary to practice peaceful purposes.



Belarus adheres exclusively to a defensive strategy. We won't attack anyone, but we're always ready to stand up for ourselves! The military and political situation, the risks for the country and the activity of the Alliance became the subject of the President’s meeting with the leadership of the Security Council and the Ministry of Defense.



Minsk's position is very clear: we're not going to play with our muscles, but we're ready for an instant reaction. The fact that the exercises will be held in the immediate vicinity of the Belarusian nuclear power plant was not ignored. It's protected from the air with the latest weapons. But the head of state also instructed to strengthen ground protection.



As a result of the conversation, it became clear that Belarus would take a number of steps to adequately respond to the deployment of NATO equipment and exercises. These include arms control measures, the dispatch of inspection teams to adjacent territories, and the strengthening of intelligence tasks. It also includes an increase in the number of land contingents in the Lithuanian direction.



