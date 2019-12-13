Belarusian rescuers deliver humanitarian aid to Syria

There are the most necessary things on board: canned meat, condensed milk, tents, blankets, medicines, warm clothing for children and adults.

A few kilometers away from the airport there are the first ruins. The town of Jablah is about 15 kilometers off Latakia. You can clearly see how the deadly rifts and plate shifts took place there. There are ruins of destroyed houses all around. But just a few meters away, the structures are not damaged at all and people continue to live here.

It is hard to believe that a 9-story house stood here, but a five-story house has been preserved, with two-story structures in place here. This is literally some kind of lottery: an earthquake. Now there's heavy construction equipment all over the place. Bulldozers and excavators are dismantling the remains of the houses. Ambulances can be seen every now and then.

During the arrival of the Belarusian delegation at the airport a new earthquake was registered 3.5 km off the shore. The region continues to storm. Oil, gas, phosphates. It's hard to believe that a country with such minerals can be in distress. Until recently, there was a civil war in Syria, then the confrontation with ISIS, last year a cholera epidemic began because of the economic collapse and the destroyed infrastructure in the region. The year 2023 brought new sorrows.

Over the past seven years, our country has provided humanitarian aid to the Syrian people for the sixth time. Today the Belarusian delegation saw with its own eyes those for whom this aid is intended.

This is international practice to accommodate those who have been left homeless or after some extraordinary incidents in sports halls and sports grounds. Such facilities can be dual-purpose. This is where the residents of the Latakia suburbs who were left homeless temporarily live. This is where most of the humanitarian aid arrives.