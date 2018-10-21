Big conversation between President and youth in Grodno

The working trip of the President to Grodno was focused on the economy and the social sphere. The head of state was interested in everything, the development of agriculture, the construction of residential areas, the repair and construction of roads. Alexander Lukashenko was told about the prospects of the region at Korobchitsy agrotourism complex. The complex is styled as an old manor of the 19th century. It hosts a variety of events, including plein airs. For example, famous woodcarvers regularly demonstrate their skills.

This year the regional center has already been visited by more than 60 thousand tourists from 62 countries.

The head of state also appreciated the new site, not so long ago built specifically for novice hockey players. Previously, they trained in the Ice Palace together with adults, it was inconvenient for both.

At a meeting with students of local universities, one of the most pressing issues for them was resolved - they will soon get a new hostel.

The President supported the idea of ​​networked universities. The simplification of admission to universities for students of agroclasses (such a system is already in place for those who have chosen the pedagogical profile) will also be considered. We talked a lot about employment.

Each such meeting results in specific instructions of the Head of State. For example, a conversation with schoolchildren in Minsk gymnasium a year and a half ago opened up opportunities for all those who are passionate about science.