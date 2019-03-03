Big Conversation with President causes great resonance in world media

The dialogue of the Head of State with journalists and representatives of the expert community is in the top news of the world's leading media. The geography is vast. Materials were published in the USA, India, China, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, European countries, Russia, Ukraine. Naturally, each country focused on the facts that mostly affect their interests.



The largest news agencies — Reuters, TASS, Associated Press, and Xinhua — reported online on the dialogue between the Head of State and journalists.

Special attention to the Big Conversation is paid by the American government resource Voice of America with several informational notes, analytics and numerous expert comments. The main focus is on the Belarusian-Russian relations.

The Ukrainian media paid attention to the settlement of the conflict in the Donbas and the upcoming presidential elections.

The mass media of the CIS countries drew attention to issues relating directly to the community. This is a project of the single currency of Belarus and Russia, and bilateral relations between the countries.