Сonversation with Vladimir Voronkov at his small homeland

At the meeting in the Palace of Independence, the UN Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov received good advice: to visit places that are common for him and our President from childhood, their small homeland.

And having arrived in the village of Rzhavtsy in Shklov District, he became a little bitdifferent for a day. As admitted Voronkov, he received a charge of strength and energy.

Vladimir Voronkov and Alexander Lukashenko are fellow countrymen. Their small homeland is Shklov District. Vladimir Voronkov arrived in Minsk and at a conference under the auspices of the OSCE "Preventing and Countering Terrorism in the Digital Age".