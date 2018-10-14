EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Сonversation with Vladimir Voronkov at his small homeland

At the meeting in the Palace of Independence, the UN Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov received good advice: to visit places that are common for him and our President from childhood, their small homeland.

And having arrived in the village of Rzhavtsy in Shklov District, he became a little bitdifferent for a day. As admitted Voronkov, he received a charge of strength and energy.

Vladimir Voronkov and Alexander Lukashenko are fellow countrymen. Their small homeland is Shklov District. Vladimir Voronkov arrived in Minsk and at a conference under the auspices of the OSCE "Preventing and Countering Terrorism in the Digital Age".

In modern world, when everything acquires common features: technologies, politics, and even human relations, it is important to preserve the unique features of our small communities. Even small medium-sized countries play a large role in such a big world today. In what way, we, Belarusians, can be important to the world? The Main Air asked an influential diplomat who grew up in a Belarusian town.

