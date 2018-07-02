Daria Domracheva finishes her sports career

This week, the four-time Olympic champion declared her decision to finish professional career at the press conference in Minsk.

Daria admits that this was a deliberate, but difficult decision. Therefore, Daria was supported by her husband on this important day.

In the last season, she won Olympic gold, and in the final race (mass start at the World Cup in Tyumen) she was the first to finish. The young mother leaves big sport as the winner in all senses.

Daria is the only in the history of biathlon four-time Olympic champion. In addition, she has silver and bronze at the Olympics, 7 medals of the world championships, two wins at the European championships, the Great Crystal Globe.

Shortly before that, Nadezhda Skardino voiced the decision to end her career on the air of our channel. Nadezhda Pisareva finished her career as well.

Next year the Republican Center for Olympic Training in Winter Sports Raubichi will host the European Biathlon Championships.