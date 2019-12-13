Yefimov: More than 90% of machinery in Belarusian fields are domestic products

More than 90% of machinery in the Belarusian fields are domestic products. This was stated by Minister of Industry of Belarus Alexander Yefimov.

Moreover, the head of the department guaranteed that the Belarusian industry is ready to close the domestic market by 100%. “Today we have all the prerequisites for this,” said the minister. - These are tractors with a capacity of more than 500 horsepower, as well as high-performance forage, combine harvesters. Of course, we are developing a plume of trailed and mounted equipment in order to provide a complete technology of cultivation of fields, harvesting, fodder procurement, feeding cattle”.