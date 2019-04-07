3.39 RUB
Exclusive interview with CEI General Secretary Roberto Antonione
The theme of trust and security at the state level received a new development during the week. How to prevent the formation of new dividing lines in Europe? The efforts of our country in this matter are obvious and recognized. At the same time, it is difficult to promote the flexible and pragmatic European regional cooperation alone; therefore, the Central European Initiative appeared on the geopolitical scene almost 3 decades ago. Our country considers CEI a significant platform and will contribute to enhancing the image of the Central European Initiative in the region. Watch an exclusive interview with the Secretary General of the Initiative Roberto Antonione.
