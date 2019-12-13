Experts: Information campaign of telegram channels against Belarus cannot be private initiative

The so called new media play the most important role in the split of the Belarusian society. They serve as guides for the people who go out on the streets these days. However, the most unpleasant thing is that not all these people recognize this obvious fact.



The experts are sure: Such a coordinated and large-scale information campaign of foreign TV channels against Belarus cannot be a private initiative of enthusiasts. Behind the authors there are probably foreign government agencies and intelligence services.



