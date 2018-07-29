Belarus launches several high-profile projects

CITIC Group launched a high-tech agricultural complex of new generation in Belarus. The first stone of the future plant was laid on Friday in Pukhovichi District. All these projects are personally supervised by the Head of State. Repeatedly we talked about the products that are produced under the brand name "President", and about the iconic sites that were the idea of ​​the Head of State yesterday, and today they have become a national treasure. The Palace of Independence, the renovated stadium "Dinamo" and exclusive strong drink

A new stage in the development of the country's agrarian sector is an integrated structure with a full cycle of production, processing and sale of products. The result is obvious: "made in Belarus" is already total trust in quality. We appreciate our products for their natural composition. Our milk, and meat products even go to China. In mid-August, the Minister of Agriculture will again go to China to meet with producers and processors. Belarus offers a new project.

Behind all these results are hours of negotiations, building strong relationships. The heads of state annually exchange visits and hold bilateral meetings on the margins of various summits.