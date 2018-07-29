3.43 RUB
Belarus launches several high-profile projects
CITIC Group launched a high-tech agricultural complex of new generation in Belarus. The first stone of the future plant was laid on Friday in Pukhovichi District. All these projects are personally supervised by the Head of State. Repeatedly we talked about the products that are produced under the brand name "President", and about the iconic sites that were the idea of the Head of State yesterday, and today they have become a national treasure. The Palace of Independence, the renovated stadium "Dinamo" and exclusive strong drink
A new stage in the development of the country's agrarian sector is an integrated structure with a full cycle of production, processing and sale of products. The result is obvious: "made in Belarus" is already total trust in quality. We appreciate our products for their natural composition. Our milk, and meat products even go to China. In mid-August, the Minister of Agriculture will again go to China to meet with producers and processors. Belarus offers a new project.
Behind all these results are hours of negotiations, building strong relationships. The heads of state annually exchange visits and hold bilateral meetings on the margins of various summits.
The Chinese capital is present in many areas of the Belarusian economy. Our strategic partners will build a new generation of agro-industrial complex in Pukhovichi District and a high-tech agricultural complex. The first stone of the future plant was laid on Friday. The company specializes in grain processing and feed production, and plans to process up to a quarter million tons of grain a year there. The President signed the decree on the construction of new facilities. The project is implemented by the largest corporation of China and long-time partner of our country CITIC. A high share of finished products will go to to Russia, Europe and China. The new plant will provide jobs for about a thousand Belarusians.
