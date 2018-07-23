Alexander Lukashenko receives report from Chairman of State Customs Committee Yuri Senko

On Tuesday, the President of Belarus received a report from Chairman of State Customs Committee Yuri Senko. The country’s customs agencies will move to simplified electronic clearing of cargo, modernized procedures of passport control in transit cargo areas and maximum publicity in matters of disclosing gray schemes having to do with banned imports.

The President traditionally has several key questions – how to supplement the budget, how to contribute to the transit potential of the country and whether they are ready to support in practice the reputation of Belarus as a hospitable hostess of large sports forums, especially ahead of the Second European Games.

Yuri Senko answered all these questions in the affirmative, with figures and facts on his hands. The budget grew by 25% and already exceeds 2 billion dollars. The transit cargo flow through the country has increased by one third. In December, a record 60-million transshipment is expected to go via Belarus. The customs officers are ready for the European Games. After all, they have the experience of the IIHF World Championship in Minsk and the FIFA World Cup in Russia.