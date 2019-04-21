Main economic projects and orders of President outlined in annual Address

The legal framework of Belarus is the basis on which the economy of large industries, as well as small businesses, develops. Large-scale production has been and remains the flagship of Belarus. But small and medium enterprises, high-tech companies are the necessary addition.



Dmitry Krutoy, Minister of Economy of Belarus: “For two years our economy has been demonstrating a normal rate of 2.5–3% growth annually. In fact, we reached the global average. The challenge now is to keep and raise it.”



The President also calls for healthy and fair competition. The government will create an environment for its development. And the main thing is to comply with the antitrust law.



Incomes of people are the priority of state policy. The situation is monitored by trade unions. The number of jobs should also grow. After all, even a small private enterprise will give a job opportunity to those, who live in a small town or village. There are reserves for growth.