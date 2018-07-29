PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Visa-free regime in Belarus extended to 30 days

After a new Decree entered into force on July 27, foreign guests are able to extend their visa-free stay in Belarus to 30 days.

Only Minsk hotels can earn 60 million a year due to the inflow of tourists prompted by the decree. How Belarusian economy will benefit from this regime? View the video.

