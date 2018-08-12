Measures to raise efficiency of free economic zones discussed at government session

Such territories now account for 4% of the country's GDP. It is in the FEZ that 13% of Belarusian production and 15% of our exports is concentrated.

The government has prepared a draft decree on the further development of FEZ. Among the key points is the expansion of sources of financing for the construction of infrastructure for such territories (and this is important for investors: water, gas, electricity) and increasing the areas of some free economic zones for projects that investors have already found. The head of state supported the proposals, but all projects should start before the end of the year. And the main criterion of work is the result!