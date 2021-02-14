Alexander Lukashenko’s speech leaves no one indifferent

The report of the President was not only a message, but also a powerful energetic charge and motivation for the participants and delegates.

The speech of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko did not leave anyone indifferent. Someone doubted what he said, someone got charged with energy. But even opponents note, the speech was electrifying and inspiring.

Every People’s Assembly was accompanied by a variety of challenges, for example, the global financial crisis, or the pandemic. The important thing is how we survived and continued on the path of the country's development despite the external challenges.

All these years Belarus was a tasty piece of land in the center of Europe. Even at the turn of the century, in 2001, the President already warned the Belarusians.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: "Radio stations have been established and are actively working against Belarus in Lithuania and Poland, and there is a massive inflow of financial resources into the opposition media".

The events of 2020 have shown that the destructive political ambitions of our western neighbors have not subsided. But Belarus has always taken pride of its independence, and from meeting to meeting the President spoke not about sanctions and trade wars, not about retaliatory restrictions that would only aggravate the situation and complicate the economic development of the region, but about multi-vector policy, the development of relations both with Russia, and within the CIS, with China, the European Union, Africa, and Latin America. It is worth noting that the directions remained stable. But the most important thing, of course, is sovereignty.

This year the head of state emphasized: "We are not a satellite country waiting with outstretched hand for subsidies and loans in exchange for giving up our own opinion and common sense."

At the II All-Belarusian People's Assembly back in 2001, Alexander Lukashenko also said: "The equal union with Russia means real sovereignty of the Belarusian state."

Sovereignty is not only a foreign policy issue. It is also a matter of economy. The construction of BelNPP was completed as planned. Improving the quality of our own products and export growth have always been a priority, and every five-year period the figures were growing and the indicators were improving.

On the eve of the global financial crisis at the III All-Belarusian People's Assembly, the head of state stressed:

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: "We are persistently and successfully solving the problem of expanding our economic presence. We want to live normally. We want our people to be rich. Therefore, we are trying to produce more and sell more in Latin America, in Asia, in the Middle East, in Africa. Not only do we trade, but we create assembly factories of MTZ, MAZ, BelAZ in order to produce equipment there and give jobs to people in those countries. We go to the customer, get a strong foothold in these markets for a long time. And, of course, we are competing with them."

The President summed up the results of this economic policy at the V All-Belarusian People’s Assembly after the global financial crisis.

Alexander Lukashenko, the President of the Republic of Belarus: "From 2005 to 2009 the development was due to the growth of exports both to the Russian and European market. The economic growth was ensured by the expansion of the production scale. This period of the most active growth was called "the Belarusian economic miracle of the beginning of the century" in the foreign press.

From the very first years, the President insisted that the authorities should pay attention even to the smallest village. The development of agriculture was accompanied by the construction of agro-towns and agro-industrial complexes, and support to farmers. Every year the President's report was full of enumerations of our achievements in agriculture.

All these years we also proudly recalled our contribution to the development of international politics, from sessions of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and landmark international forums on combating terrorism under the auspices of the UN and the OSCE, to the Normandy Four meetings, and, of course, the Trilateral Contact Group to resolve the conflict in Southeast Ukraine.

Minsk has become not just a peaceful negotiating venue, but also a first-class ground for sports festivals, from the 2014 Ice Hockey World Championship to the 2019 European Games.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: "The highest level of comfort and safety that we have achieved has become an indisputable brand of the country, including during international events. The recent European Games are an example of this."



The health care issue has always been a fundamental one. The President has paid special attention to medical workers and the equipment of hospitals and outpatient clinics. And such challenges as swine flu, avian flu, and the coronavirus pandemic showed that the Belarusian healthcare system is working competently. All the support programs justified themselves, but the main thing is that there is no politics in Belarusian medicine. After all, our experience in avoiding quarantine proved to be positive and instructive for the whole world.

Understanding the underlying causes of problems in the system of health care, the President has always paid special attention to the prevention of health problems. At every All-Belarusian People's Assembly, the head of state set new tasks, and every year saw more and more sports facilities and venues.

There were more and more discussion platforms. From the very first congresses of the People’s Assembly, much attention was paid to political parties. The issue of bureaucracy is also being resolved.

The President has never ignored the youth problems, from free public transportation for schoolchildren to an increase in targeted education programs. There are all conditions for the development of youth.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: "I would like to emphasize the most important requirement: the education system should not be isolated from the economy. Practice-oriented education should be enhanced. This is the only way to train IT specialists knowing all the stages of production.