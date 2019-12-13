EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Belarusian food companies try to strengthen market positions

The President attended a state-sponsored Servolux farm and a new poultry processing plant. Its chicken nuggets and meatballs are exported to Russia, and will soon be sent to Saudi Arabia, the Emirates and China. The working conditions at the enterprise, like the products themselves, are of extra-class. There are plans to expand production in Smolevichi District creating plus two hundred jobs (video).

