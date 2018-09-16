3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
Leaders of Belarus and Uzbekistan open new stage of relations between states
This was the first full-format dialogue between the leaders of Belarus and Uzbekistan. Alexander Lukashenko and Shavkat Mirziyoyev talked about understandable economic plans - to expand trade, to make cooperation much deeper.
"The relations between Uzbekistan and Belarus have reached a new level," the National News Agency of Uzbekistan reports. Correspondents are sure that the visit will give a powerful impetus to the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation and will bring relations between our countries to an even higher level.
Uzbekistan and Belarus, within the framework of Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Tashkent, will launch a plant for the production of road-building machinery. It was created by the enterprise "Amkador" and the company "Agrotekhmash". In the near future, there will be new production facilities in Uzbekistan for storage, cleaning and drying of grain.
Alexander Lukashenko proposed to his counterpart to introduce market mechanisms to jointly process cotton and develop oil fields, create joint ventures from industry to the food industry, service centers and the export of goods. The head of the Belarusian state proposed to create a joint logistics company for supplies of our equipment.
President
All
Family capital program in Belarus extended until 2029 - President signs decree
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Politics
All
Society
All
Development of new forms and methods of countering modern threats discussed in Minsk
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All