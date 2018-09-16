Leaders of Belarus and Uzbekistan open new stage of relations between states

This was the first full-format dialogue between the leaders of Belarus and Uzbekistan. Alexander Lukashenko and Shavkat Mirziyoyev talked about understandable economic plans - to expand trade, to make cooperation much deeper.

"The relations between Uzbekistan and Belarus have reached a new level," the National News Agency of Uzbekistan reports. Correspondents are sure that the visit will give a powerful impetus to the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation and will bring relations between our countries to an even higher level.

Uzbekistan and Belarus, within the framework of Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Tashkent, will launch a plant for the production of road-building machinery. It was created by the enterprise "Amkador" and the company "Agrotekhmash". In the near future, there will be new production facilities in Uzbekistan for storage, cleaning and drying of grain.