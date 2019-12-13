3.39 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko holds meeting with representatives of security agencies
The Belarusian security forces are closely monitoring the activity of their colleagues from the North Atlantic Alliance. The NATO bloc planned to conduct the largest maneuvers since the Cold War near our borders, but because of the threat of the epidemic, it has curtailed his activity.
This was reported to the Commander-in-Chief Monday by law enforcement officials: Secretary of State of the Security Council, Minister of Defense and Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.
The President was also interested in the health of soldiers, because our NATO colleagues near our borders have detected new virus cases.
