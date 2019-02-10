3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko approves regulation on state border
Strengthening the neighborhood belt, rather than confrontation is the key Belarus’s border policy. Such an idea was uttered during the conversation between the President and the border guards.
The flow of illegal immigrants has increased significantly: last year 457 people were detained, they tried to get into the European Union through Belarus. However, the efforts of the Belarusian side are yielding results and the effectiveness of border security is increasing. Border guards are trying to maximize the use of new technologies in their work. There is a planned modernization of strengthening of borders.
