Alexander Lukashenko meets with head of Karelia Arthur Parfenchikov

Alexander Lukashenko has met with head of Karelia Artur Parfenchikov. During the meeting everything was discussed: cultural interaction, collaboration with young people and, of course, economics.

Minsk and Petrozavodsk are trading worse than five years ago - the turnover is 21 million dollars. But it is expected to grow in the next two years. Another sign of our friendship is joint economic projects. Our industrial giant Amkodor creates two workshops for assembling logging equipment in the region. Up to a thousand cars will be assembled there annually.