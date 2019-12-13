President visits Children's Infectious Diseases Hospital in Minsk

The fight against COVID all over the world and in Belarus too is reaching a new level. This is us about a voluntary approach to vaccination. The President assured that there would be no "obligation" as he was visiting the Children's Infectious Diseases Hospital in Minsk. A conversation with doctors was about how they are coping, whether they have enough strength and resources, whether they need help and what kind of help.

This week, Belarusians learned that a mass vaccination against coronavirus will be held in the country. Free vaccinations in January will be received by those who are at risk in the first place: doctors, teachers, trade workers. By the end of spring, they plan to vaccinate 1, 200,000 people. Belarusians will have a choice both in terms of the variety of drugs and in terms of the decision to be vaccinated or not.

Alexander Lukashenko prefers to see everything with his own eyes, not avoiding the "red zones"! But this visit will still become something special.