President of Belarus meets with Ex-President of Lithuania Rolandas Paksas
Another important task, this time geopolitical - to build strong and good relations with neighbors. Now we are talking about Lithuania, because this week the President of Belarus met with the MEP and former President of the Republic of Lithuania Rolandas Paksas.
The distinguished guest arrived in Minsk on his own initiative. The leitmotif of the meeting with Alexander Lukashenko is security in Central and Eastern Europe.
Paksas also noted that any armed conflicts should be solved only by diplomatic means. And he assessed the level of preparation of Belarus for the launch of the nuclear power plant.
It should be noted that Belarus and the European Parliament have been actively negotiating in various fields for several years. They will also address the issue of simplifying the visa regime. As for Lithuania, it is not just a neighbor, but one of the leading partners of Belarus in the region. Thus, in 2018, the trade turnover amounted to more than one and a half billion dollars. Almost 250 enterprises with Belarusian investment operating in Lithuania.
