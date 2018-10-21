3.39 RUB
President has working meeting with Prime Minister Sergei Rumas
On October 18 the Draft Program of the Government of Belarus was submitted to the Parliament. In the beginning of the month the Presidium of the Council of Ministers decided to finalize the document. All sections of the draft program were reviewed in detail. Basically, the document is ready for discussion. And during the week, it was discussed at a meeting of the President with the Prime Minister Sergei Rumas.
The main focus of the government’s work is on improving people's well-being. As before, the growth of salaries and pensions is directly linked to the efficient operation of the economy.
There is a good background for the work of the new government. The authoritative international structures have improved forecasts for the growth of the Belarusian economy, in general, they coincide with the Council of Ministers' estimates.
The government is ready to complicate the task. The goal has been set to reach an inflation rate of 4% in the medium term. This landmark will be fixed in the new anti-inflation program.
Low inflation is not only stable prices in stores. It is also available loans, and the opportunity to start a business, the development of the business environment that guarantees employment.
