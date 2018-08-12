President highly appreciates reconstruction of Gomel Regional Children's Hospital

Alexander Lukashenko paid a working visit to Gomel Region and talked to the representatives of local authorities and ordinary people about the development of this region, from economy to the fate of a simple child. And indisputably, the event number 1 for the residents of the region was the opening of the regional children's hospital.

Gomel Region has a difficult post-Chernobyl fate, but did not have a modern clinic. The President appreciated what he saw.

More than half a thousand people can be accepted by the hospital at the same time. There are about a thousand professionals here.

The hospital is ready to accept even the youngest patients. All conditions are created here to save the baby. By the way, the infant mortality rate in Belarus is one of the lowest in the world. The task is to minimize the incidence of disability and to grow a healthy generation.