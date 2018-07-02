Number of top officials got in the center of corruption scandal

The State Security Committee revealed the details and numerous facts of bribery while procurement of drugs and medical equipment.

More than 620 000 US dollars in equivalent was found during the operational survey of a search in the garage of one of the detainees, the director of RUE "Belmedtechnika", who was responsible for timely payment and purchases.

More than 50 people were detained, 33 of them were officials. During the search of the corrupt people, they found huge amounts of cash totaling $ 15 million.