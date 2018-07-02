3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Number of top officials got in the center of corruption scandal
The State Security Committee revealed the details and numerous facts of bribery while procurement of drugs and medical equipment.
More than 620 000 US dollars in equivalent was found during the operational survey of a search in the garage of one of the detainees, the director of RUE "Belmedtechnika", who was responsible for timely payment and purchases.
More than 50 people were detained, 33 of them were officials. During the search of the corrupt people, they found huge amounts of cash totaling $ 15 million.
The main guidelines for all managers of the country: integrity, honesty and sincerity. The President spoke about corruption while taking personnel decisions.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All