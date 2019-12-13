Head of State visits Mogilev

A big conversation between Alexander Lukashenko and representatives of Mogilev Region took place last week. The end of the week is traditionally the time for regional trips of the President. This time the Head of State came to Mogilev. Almost every presidential trip is accompanied by a flurry of criticism, including high-profile personnel resignations.



This year is the most difficult in our short sovereign history. Mogilev is a good example of how much personnel decides. The new governor put things in order, tightened production, especially the agricultural sector. The revenues in agriculture grew by a third. This is a resource to raise salaries this year.



