Belarus receives greetings on Independence Day from all over the world all week

Belarus maintains and promotes friendly and partner relations with countries across the globe – from Tokyo, Beijing, and Pyongyang to Caracas and Washington, from Amman and Abu Dhabi to Stockholm and Vienna. These are the countries of the CIS, EAEU, EU, and SCO.

This week, Belarus and President Alexander Lukashenko received numerous letters on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day. Presidents, prime ministers, and members of royal families wish Belarus success and prosperity and thank the country and its leader for their peace-loving policy and contribution to the strengthening of global security.

Sincere greetings to the President and people of the country came from the leaders of the CIS countries. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev wished the Belarusians peace and prosperity, as well as health and success to Alexander Lukashenko.

Russia’s President Putin and Prime Minister Medvedev were among the first to send their greetings. "The liberation of Minsk from the Nazi invaders became one of the most significant victories that our fathers and grandfathers gained in the years of the Great Patriotic War," President Putin’s letter reads.

Belarus also received letters from Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Moldova. The President of Ukraine noted that Belarus demonstrates devotion to peace and regional stability. Petro Poroshenko highlighted it is one of the priorities of Ukraine's foreign policy to develop good-neighborly relations with Belarus. The contribution of the official Minsk and the Belarusian President to the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis was noted in the telegram sent by former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma.

Royal families sent their greetings as well. Among them were Queen Elizabeth II, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Emperor of Japan Akihito.

Congratulatory telegrams also came to Minsk from the leaders of Algeria, Cuba, Venezuela, Turkey, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Jordan, and Australia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that "the Belarusian Dream" of a happy life for the people and a peaceful and stable state has been translated into reality.