Monument of "Three Sisters" at junction of three borders fosters friendship of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine
In Belarus there are many special places, which retain historical memory, symbols of dialogue, reconciliation and unification. One of the most striking examples is the monument of friendship "Three Sisters" at the junction of the three borders is located. This is a monument uniting three Eastern Slavic nations. For decades, it stands on neutral ground, a strip between the borders of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.
The monument at the international crossroads was built here almost half a century ago. Thousands of people from all over the Soviet Union laid a handful of land at its base. Every year this place gathered and united thousands of people from three neighboring countries. Until 2014, the tradition has never been interrupted. The tragic events in Ukraine have changed everything.
Our country has become a hospitable home for tens of thousands of Ukrainian citizens. The Ukrainian brothers, who were forced to leave their homeland, were given the opportunity to work, study and live peacefully in our country.
Minsk has become a platform for peace negotiations and a place of signing historical documents. Therefore, the symbolic sign of unity at the junction of the three countries will be restored. The idea was supported by the head of state.
