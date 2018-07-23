3.42 RUB
Belarus successful in achieving Sustainable Development Goals
Among the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals that the world is expected to achieve by 2030 is access to education, the opportunity to obtain a good qualification, and be in demand on the labour market. World leaders also pledged to eradicate poverty, hunger, and discrimination, and deal with global warming. The project was joined by 193 states, including Belarus.
This week, the President met with Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus and National Coordinator for Sustainable Development Marianna Shchetkina to discuss how successful Belarus is in achieving the SDGs. Alexander Lukashenko noted that every country is interested in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals, and many tasks of a planetary scale are outlined in national programmes, such as one on the promotion of business in Belarus.
In late 2017, the President signed a package of documents on business liberalization. The Ministry of Economy has developed a plan for the industrialization of the country’s regions, and investors received additional guarantees and privileges.
Another initiative is to promote the employment outlined in Decree No. 1. In an interview for the project Conversation with the President, Marianna Shchetkina noted that the priority of the document is to give people more opportunities to work.
