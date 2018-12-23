PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

National Park Pripyatsky

One of the residencies of Belarusian Grandfather Frost is located in the Pripyatsky National Park, near one of the largest rivers in Europe. Especially for visitors, a safari park was created here, where you can see roes, elks, fallow deer, which were bought in Lithuania.

The crew of the TV News Agency went on an expedition to the south of the country to see the rich natural heritage of Polesye from a bird's eye view. Watch the result in The Main Air.

