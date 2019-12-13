3.42 RUB
New Prosecutor General in Belarus
A new Prosecutor General was appointed in Belarus. Andrei Shved does not need a special representation. His personnel school was excellent. He comes from a new generation of managers. He passed all the steps of the Prosecutor General's Office, Security Council, Investigation Committee.
Alexander Lukashenko even insisted on his personal introduction to the new team. This is not a formality, but a reason to set the tasks for the bodies of the Prosecutor's Office system. All activity should be aimed at preserving the country, its independence, as well as its security. Today, the domestic political situation is not simple.
