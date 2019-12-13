3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
Germans switching to firewood for heating their apartments
The German government completely refuses to buy Russian gas for rubles. The energy crisis keeps people in suspense and aggravates the already difficult situation in Europe. Gas prices are rising, and Europeans are getting ready for a harsh winter. See the video about what alternatives to the prohibitively expensive fuel the people are looking for.
The Germans are wondering what type of firewood is better - chopped or round one? The policy of the Bundestag contributes to this new topic of social conversation in Germany. The government totally refuses to buy Russian gas for rubles. The market, fearing a shortage, reacts to infantile statements of politicians by rising prices for almost all types of fuel. The situation is aggravated by the extremely cold spring and intermittent snowfalls, not typical of this period.
Richard Koegler, firewood seller (Germany):
With high demand for firewood this spring, the number of public parks in Germany could be significantly reduced by next fall. The most ironic thing about this situation is the composition of the ruling coalition in Germany, where the Greens entered in 2021. They are also strongly opposed to nuclear energy and lobby for the closure of all nuclear power plants in Germany.
Yuri Shevtsov, political scientist:
It is important to understand that Russia's initiative to convert its gas exports into rubles is just the beginning. There are already proposals for a gradual transition to a similar system for the export of oil and grain. Given the projected food shortage around the world due to the actions of Western sanctions, those who want to prevent food riots in their country should definitely hurry up.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All