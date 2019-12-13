The German government completely refuses to buy Russian gas for rubles. The energy crisis keeps people in suspense and aggravates the already difficult situation in Europe. Gas prices are rising, and Europeans are getting ready for a harsh winter. See the video about what alternatives to the prohibitively expensive fuel the people are looking for.



The Germans are wondering what type of firewood is better - chopped or round one? The policy of the Bundestag contributes to this new topic of social conversation in Germany. The government totally refuses to buy Russian gas for rubles. The market, fearing a shortage, reacts to infantile statements of politicians by rising prices for almost all types of fuel. The situation is aggravated by the extremely cold spring and intermittent snowfalls, not typical of this period.

Richard Koegler, firewood seller (Germany):

With high demand for firewood this spring, the number of public parks in Germany could be significantly reduced by next fall. The most ironic thing about this situation is the composition of the ruling coalition in Germany, where the Greens entered in 2021. They are also strongly opposed to nuclear energy and lobby for the closure of all nuclear power plants in Germany.

Yuri Shevtsov, political scientist:

