New Deputy Prime Minister Yury Nazarov. What do we know about him?

New Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Nazarov came directly from the President's Cabinet to have a thorough talk on oil. His predecessor in a responsible position, Igor Lyashenko, is moving to another job.



For Yuri Nazarov, the new position is a promotion. Before that, he worked for almost 6 years at the head of the Belarusian Pulp and Paper Industry. Now he supervises the petrochemical complex in the government.



The ability to go into details, the ability to promptly set up a team, adherence to principles in business, innovative approach are the strengths of the new Deputy Prime Minister. That's what his colleagues say. Yuri Nazarov is 58 years old. He received his education at the Belarusian Technological Institute and the Academy of Management.



At the time of his work the head of the Belarusian timber industry had a very stressful period of completion of woodworking modernization and construction of new pulp and paper production facilities.



