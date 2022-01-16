3.77 BYN
2.82 BYN
3.30 BYN
Belarusian peacekeeping contingent returns home
The security in the Eurasian space is ensured most effectively only by joint efforts. The case of Kazakhstan has confirmed such a conclusion. The normalization of the situation in this country was the main topic of conversation among the CSTO leaders at the beginning of the week. The CSTO has worked! It is an alliance that is capable of a quick response in the event of a terrorist threat. And it is obvious - that a serious mechanism against color revolutions is emerging.
The Belarusian peacekeepers have already returned home. Their mission is fulfilled and fulfilled successfully!
Mission is possible
The reaction of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to the events in Kazakhstan was super-operational, as the events there unfolded very rapidly.
There was just was one step from discontent to "hot" attack of radicals and shots. This was not a peaceful protest. The most terrible thing was that there were victims both among law enforcers and among the population, which amounted to more than 200 people.
The main goal became obvious - the undermining of the constitutional order, the seizure of power, the attempted coup d'etat. Their actions were obviously coordinated from a single center.
That was a real terrorist attack. The armed insurgents were just waiting for their turn. But the decision to use CSTO peacekeeping forces for the first time proved to be a turning point in overcoming the bloodshed. It cooled down the "hotheads".
Believe me, by your actions, without shooting, without special operations, you have ensured peace and order in this country. It was a signal to all those who are sharpening the sword along the perimeter of the Belarusian-Russian borders today. You have shown everyone that it is dangerous to fight with us. Moreover, it is impossible. It is impossible to defeat us. This is the main result of your operation.
The success of your mission can be seen as the emergence of an effective mechanism to combat the so-called color revolutions. Of course, it is expensive, very costly to fight directly against us, millions of people will die. But they are professionals in turning over the countries from inside and achieving the same goals. But Belarus was their first target.
You have to understand that if Lukashenko wavered, hesitated, failed to engage the security forces, quickly and decisively, all these horrors that were in the streets of Alma-Ata and other Kazakh cities, could have been repeated in the streets of Belarus. The fifth column acts meanly. Its goal is not just to bring down the government, but also to create conditions for external intervention, for the change of the legitimate authorities, so the value of the Belarusian experience, both for Russia and for Kazakhstan, is doubtless.
Judging by the emotions of the Belarusian President, the decision to send our guys to Kazakhstan was not easy for him. The commander-in-chief said in a fatherly manner: “I am happy that all the soldiers returned home unharmed!”
I prayed to God that every single one of you came back alive and healthy. I am happy that this operation ended the way it did. Today you will see your relatives, your families, many of you will embrace your children. This is the greatest happiness for me, as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, when you send, I emphasize again, your children into the unknown and they come back alive and healthy. And remember: they were willing to pay thousands of dollars for your heads there (of Belarusian and Russian servicemen, as they wrote, "of Slavic appearance"). But you stayed alive. And for that I am grateful to you (for saving yourselves) and your commanders. Every morning and evening I asked the Secretary of Defense about the health of our troops. You did your job beautifully, the way we real men are supposed to do.
Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly said that no one is protected from attacks from the outside, we must be alert and act together! The leaders are soberly assessing the situation: this is not the last attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of our countries. So we must be ready and fight back.