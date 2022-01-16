Belarusian peacekeeping contingent returns home

I prayed to God that every single one of you came back alive and healthy. I am happy that this operation ended the way it did. Today you will see your relatives, your families, many of you will embrace your children. This is the greatest happiness for me, as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, when you send, I emphasize again, your children into the unknown and they come back alive and healthy. And remember: they were willing to pay thousands of dollars for your heads there (of Belarusian and Russian servicemen, as they wrote, "of Slavic appearance"). But you stayed alive. And for that I am grateful to you (for saving yourselves) and your commanders. Every morning and evening I asked the Secretary of Defense about the health of our troops. You did your job beautifully, the way we real men are supposed to do.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus