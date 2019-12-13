3.39 RUB
Serious pressure exerted on deputy corps, district heads and heads of executive committees
Today, in addition to fakes, there are calls, threats and serious pressure on the Internet. Foreign centers from Poland and the Czech Republic, through individual members of the so-called Coordination Council, as well as through a number of telegrams channels, exert pressure on the deputy corps.
Deputies are called upon to renounce their powers under threat of reprisals against them, their children, relatives and friends. The same forces started to put pressure on district leaders. It is already known that chairmen of executive committees in Khoiniki and Lelchitsy received threats.
The Investigative Committee initiated criminal proceedings on such facts. The investigative and operative-search activities are held . More than 150 such cases have already been registered across the country.
