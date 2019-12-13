Government forecasts GDP growth of 1.8%

These days, our government is making financial plans for the next year. The work includes projects for forecasting socio-economic development, the main areas of monetary policy and the budget for 2021. They talk about launching a new investment cycle in Belarus from next year. The current one was not the most favorable for economic growth. We, like many countries, have been affected by the pandemic, which, of course, does not contribute to revenues, sales or increased production.

But despite external factors, the social commitments made by the government will be met. The President has stressed more than once how important it is to prevent the economy from falling! Moreover, the production line has not been stopped. The government has a very optimistic view of the coming year - GDP growth is forecast at 1.8 percent.

All this will be made possible by promoting exports, increasing domestic demand, attracting investment and modernising companies. Technological approaches to production will also be necessary. In recent years, there have been many such successful stories in Belarus as Biotechnological Corporation, space exploration and the nuclear power plant. New projects are a priority.



The President made this statement while answering journalists' questions during his working visit to Minsk Region. He also spoke about the results of the 2020 agricultural season. Alexander Lukashenko positively assessed the contribution of the villagers to the economy and food security. "Despite all the difficulties, it was a good year for the agro-industrial complex," the President said.