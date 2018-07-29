3.43 RUB
Belarus stands for clean and transparent sport
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said this as he met with Secretary General of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Patrick Baumann. The parties agreed that modern sport lacks integrity and transparency. The head of state said he appreciates an opportunity to host the 2018 FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup that is ongoing in Minsk. Patrick Baumann also expressed gratitude to Belarus for a good organization of the 2018 FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup which is currently underway in Minsk. In his words, the competitions are held at a very high level and they can already be named successful.
