President of Belarus assesses sport equipment and musical instruments produced in the country

Ski rollers, boots, bindings, skis and poles must be produced in Belarus. The President set the task of import substitution back in April during a big meeting on the development of winter sports. After providing the domestic market with inventory, we will come to the desired amount with almost no losses. After all, children are our main potential, and today we need to find talents that the country will be proud of in the future.

Ski rollers are developed by the Smolevichi enterprise Dream Design. The technical consultant in choosing the type and model of sports equipment was the Federation of Biathlon. The enterprise in Smolevichy is ready to produce 1000 pairs of ski rollers per month, but if necessary, they are ready to increase productivity by 100 percent.

Finnish skis are four times more expensive, the chairman of the supervisory board of the Belarusian Biathlon Federation Valery Vakulchik reported to the President on Tuesday, during the presentation of the developments to the Head of State.

|The President also paid attention to the production of musical instruments in Belarus. Today it is important to give each young talent all that is so necessary for the child to reveal his/her potential. The localization of production in this matter plays an exceptional role.